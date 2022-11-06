PaySign (PAYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.87. PaySign has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.27.

In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 16,201 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $38,234.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,688.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

