TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.58 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TransAlta by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TransAlta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TransAlta by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

