Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.13.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$77.12 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$41.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.33.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

About Imperial Oil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.