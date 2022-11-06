Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Ero Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities downgraded Ero Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.35.

Ero Copper Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$14.83 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$24.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

