CIBC Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price to C$14.50

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.46.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.48.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

