Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. CSFB cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.77.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$530.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$552.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.64%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.