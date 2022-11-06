CIBC Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$30.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOS. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE GOOS opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.71. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$20.01 and a 12 month high of C$67.33.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

