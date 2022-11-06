RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RealReal Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at RealReal

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Bank of America cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on RealReal to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 681,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,361 shares of company stock valued at $112,978. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

