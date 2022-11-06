CSFB Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$30.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$20.01 and a 52-week high of C$67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

