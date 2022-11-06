agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 12% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) were down 12% on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 112,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,576,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several other analysts have also commented on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,377.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,410,216 shares of company stock worth $277,646,991. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

