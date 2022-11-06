Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10. The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 143822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of C$231.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

