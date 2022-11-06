Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 13.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.56. 133,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,147,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on W. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 189,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Wayfair by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

