Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 13.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.56. 133,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,147,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on W. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.
In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
