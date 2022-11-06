FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Boosted by Analyst

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 74.03%. The company had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.91 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $15.51 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

