Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Up 10.3% After Dividend Announcement

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) rose 10.3% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 9,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 219,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Ternium Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 140.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,491,647 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Ternium by 18.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 211,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ternium by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 69,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $2,882,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

