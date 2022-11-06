Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$25.65 and last traded at C$24.67, with a volume of 1266045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

Enerplus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.90.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

