Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $132.12 and last traded at $132.12, with a volume of 13660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.91.

BR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 67.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

