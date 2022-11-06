Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $75.63 and last traded at $74.41, with a volume of 1352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 166,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,650,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,621,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 394,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.