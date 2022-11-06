MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Up 12% After Strong Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) shares rose 12% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1,017.90 and last traded at $975.33. Approximately 27,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 647,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $870.88.
The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.
Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre Stock Up 7.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $874.05 and a 200-day moving average of $837.53.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
