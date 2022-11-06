FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ingevity Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ingevity in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Ingevity’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Ingevity Stock Up 5.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingevity stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.