Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

About Dream Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.