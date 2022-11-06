Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

