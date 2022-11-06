Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Resideo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Resideo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

REZI stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 41.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,577,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 117.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

