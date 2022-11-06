Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Steven Madden Trading Up 3.0 %

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $30.06 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 104,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.