William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.52. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SITE opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $254.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

