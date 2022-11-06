Repligen Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Repligen Trading Up 0.5 %

RGEN opened at $174.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $300.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.90.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repligen by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Repligen by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,053,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,613,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after buying an additional 346,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

