The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Shares of PGR opened at $126.62 on Friday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

