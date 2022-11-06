Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

STNG opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.