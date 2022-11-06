Wedbush Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

