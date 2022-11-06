FY2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Raised by Analyst

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Pi Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.92.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.22. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$11.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.36 million and a PE ratio of 35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

