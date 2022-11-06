Southwestern Energy to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

