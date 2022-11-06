Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.59.
Cineplex Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CGX stock opened at C$9.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The firm has a market cap of C$597.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
