Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.59.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$9.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The firm has a market cap of C$597.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$349.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

