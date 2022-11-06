Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$49.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.71.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$34.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.21 million and a P/E ratio of 61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$389.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

