Raymond James Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$10.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$1,392,480.12. In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$1,392,480.12. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at C$1,327,483.08. Insiders sold a total of 876,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,559 over the last quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

