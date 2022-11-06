Stifel Firstegy Upgrades Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) to “Buy”

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CFW has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

CFW stock opened at C$6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.

Insider Activity at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total transaction of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$1,392,480.12. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. Insiders sold 876,529 shares of company stock worth $4,688,559 in the last 90 days.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

