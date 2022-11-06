Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.00.

TSE:CFW opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$271.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$7.90.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 13,600 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,517,425. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 13,600 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,517,425. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,529 shares of company stock worth $4,688,559.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

