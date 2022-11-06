Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.00.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
TSE:CFW opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$271.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$7.90.
Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
