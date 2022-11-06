Macquarie Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Datadog by 100,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

