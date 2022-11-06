Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 216,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.