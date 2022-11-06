KeyCorp Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $85.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47. Catalent has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $136.13.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

