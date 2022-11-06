Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.51.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 222.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,729,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,529 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,145,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 755,790 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 236.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 507,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.