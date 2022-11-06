SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOPH opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.21. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

