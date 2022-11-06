Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.85.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.04. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,533 shares of company stock valued at $37,171,370. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 97.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 166 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 59.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

