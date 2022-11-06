Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $71.96 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

