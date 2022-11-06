Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $234.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.95.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average of $259.38.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

