Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRDG opened at $14.84 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

