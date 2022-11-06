Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $387.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $306.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $522.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

