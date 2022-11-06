Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.22 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

