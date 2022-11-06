ICU Medical (ICUI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY22 guidance at $6.20-6.80 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $132.76 and a twelve month high of $251.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,248,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

