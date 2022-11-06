Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $126.95 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.49.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.