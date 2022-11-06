Innospec (IOSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.45. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $106.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innospec

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

