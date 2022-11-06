Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$449.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$171.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$171.71. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a market cap of C$32.83 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$191.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

